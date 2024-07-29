Eng
Six Odesa residents arrested for burning military cars on Russian orders

Six residents of Odesa are accused of burning 15 cars belonging to the military at the behest of Russian intelligence services. They face up to eight years in prison.
byYuri Zoria
29/07/2024
2 minute read
six odesa residents arrested burning military cars russian orders one suspects who allegedly burned down ukrainian june july 2024 prosecutor general's office 20240729104033-4768
One of the suspects who allegedly burned down cars of the Ukrainian military in Odesa in June and July 2024. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office.
Six residents of Odesa have been accused of burning 15 military vehicles at the behest of Russian intelligence services, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General (GPU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the National Police. The suspects, aged between 18 and 23, allegedly received instructions and payments through a Telegram channel from Russia’s representative.

The GPU reported that the suspects were charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have been remanded in custody without bail. They face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

The investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly agreed to set fire to cars belonging to the military in Odesa in exchange for payment. They reportedly coordinated the locations and targets with their Russian contact, who promised substantial rewards but actually paid them between 5,000 and 8,000 UAH per vehicle ($121-195).

Suspected Russian saboteur faces life imprisonment for railway plot in Kyiv

The SBU says that the suspects, working as delivery couriers, were recruited through Telegram channels where they had posted their “résumés” seeking easy money. During the crimes, they typically operated in pairs, with one person setting the fire and the other recording it on video to send to their Russian contact as proof of completion.

Throughout June and July, the suspects allegedly burned 15 military vehicles. Law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, incendiary bottles, and bank cards used to receive payments during searches of the suspects’ homes.

