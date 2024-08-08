Eng
Kyiv resident, 16, reportedly recruited by Russia arrested for plotting arson on Ukrainian military vehicles

Ukraine’s SBU says it has foiled a Russian plot to destabilize the political situation in Kyiv, arresting a suspected agent who was allegedly recruited by Russian intelligence to carry out a series of arson attacks on Ukrainian military vehicles.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2024
2 minute read
16-year-old Kyivan resident, suspected of plotting arson attacks on Russian orders. Photo: SBU.
On 8 August 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the arrest of a 16-year-old suspected Russian agent in Kyiv who was planning a series of arson attacks on Ukrainian military vehicles.

According to the SBU press release, the teenager was recruited by Russian intelligence when he was looking for quick money in Telegram channels. A representative of the Russian security services reportedly offered him cooperation in exchange for money.

The SBU says his Russian handler initially tasked the underage agent with posting anti-Ukrainian leaflets around the city. After he completed this “simple” task, the curator promised the minor “big money” in exchange for setting military cars on fire.

According to SBU, filming the arson attacks was an essential condition, as the footage was intended for Russian information and psychological operations, to create the impression of a pro-Russian “underground” in Ukraine trying to disrupt mobilization and assist Russia.

The SBU and National Police reportedly detained the suspect “red-handed” before he could carry out the planned arson attacks. The agency shared photos, showing the communication on Telegram about planning the attacks.

The underage Kyiv resident is suspected of committing terrorist acts and obstructing the legitimate activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Charges have also been filed against his Russian curator, who is currently in Russia.

