Suspected Russian saboteur faces life imprisonment for railway plot in Kyiv

Ukraine’s SBU and National Police arrested a suspected Russian saboteur in Kyiv. The local resident was allegedly planning arson attacks on Ukrainian Railways strategic facilities, aiming to disrupt defense forces’ logistics.
byYuri Zoria
22/07/2024
2 minute read
Suspected saboteur. Photo: SBU.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Police have arrested a suspected Russian saboteur in Kyiv who was allegedly preparing a series of arson attacks on strategic Ukrainian Railways facilities. According to the SBU, the detained individual is a local resident who came to the attention of Russian intelligence while seeking quick money through Telegram channels.

Investigators found that the main targets were relay cabinets located along the main railway lines in Kyiv. The SBU reports that to carry out the hostile task, the suspect first agreed on an “arson target” with his handler. He then poured a flammable mixture on Ukrainian Railways technological equipment and set it on fire. The saboteur recorded the cabinet fire on his phone camera to report back to the Russian special service.

Suspected Russian saboteur detained by Ukraine’s Security Service. Photo: SBU.

The SBU says it has documented the subversive activities of the saboteur and detained him in Kyiv “hot on the trail” as a result of a special operation. The investigation revealed that the perpetrator was to prepare several more arson attacks on key Ukrainian Railways facilities, thereby harming the logistics of the Defense Forces.

The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. The saboteur is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

