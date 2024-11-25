Eng
Esp

byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
1 minute read
explosions following the attack on ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
An illustrative image. Screenshot from the video via TG channel Krymskyi Veter.
Fire erupts at Moscow’s industrial zone, covering area of 2,500 square meters

A freon warehouse is on fire in southern Moscow, covering an area of 2,500 square meters. The fire has been assigned an elevated level of difficulty, according to Russian authorities, writes the Telegram channel Astra.

Since the onset of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine in 2022, there has been a notable increase in fires and explosions at various production facilities across Russia. These incidents, often attributed to Ukrainian drone strikes or sabotage operations, have targeted critical infrastructure, including military production sites and energy facilities.

“The warehouse is burning in an industrial zone on Promyshlennaya Street in Moscow. Partial roof collapse has occurred, and explosions have been reported, possibly caused by detonating freon cylinders. A helicopter is expected to be deployed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been disclosed,” the report states.

Later, the Telegram channel Nexta reported that the fire had spread to 3,000 square meters. Efforts to contain the blaze have involved 75 personnel, 31 units of equipment, and a helicopter.

Earlier, Moscow faced its largest-ever drone assault, with Russian officials reporting around 30 drones intercepted over the capital.

Largest-ever drone assault hits Moscow: Airports close, homes ablaze

On 10 November, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 drones were neutralized over Moscow Oblast alone, with a total of 70 taken down across Russian territory.

Read more:

