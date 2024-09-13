Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian forces to face difficulties in counterattacks in Kursk Oblast

An ISW assessment suggests that Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast will become increasingly difficult as they approach areas of stronger Ukrainian presence.
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
kursk
Assessed control of terrain around Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of 12 September. Credit: ISW
ISW: Russian forces to face difficulties in counterattacks in Kursk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 12 September that Russian forces had made advances in areas of Kursk Oblast where Ukrainian forces had not yet fully established control.  However, the ISW predicts that Russian forces will encounter greater challenges when attempting to counterattack further into areas of the salient where Ukrainian forces have a stronger presence.

According to the ISW, “Russian forces have so far advanced in areas of Kursk Oblast that Ukrainian forces were not yet fully controlling nor attempting to control.”

Ukraine started its operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early August, swiftly capturing significant territory. On 11 September, Russia launched counterattacks in this area, but the ISW cannot yet confirm the Russians’ claims that ten settlements have been recaptured.

The ISW notes that Russian forces have advanced approximately 58 square kilometers in areas where there have been either maximalist claims or visual evidence of Ukrainian operations since the start of counterattacks on 10-11 September.

However, the institute emphasizes that it “previously was not mapping control of terrain within the Ukrainian salient in Russia, and Russian forces have not advanced in recent days through areas which ISW formally assessed were under Ukrainian control.”

The report suggests that Ukrainian forces may have fewer consolidated positions in forward areas at the edges of the salient where recent Russian advances have occurred. “Ukrainian forces have not attempted to consolidate positions everywhere in their salient in Kursk Oblast,” the ISW states.

The ISW predicts that “Russian counterattacks against better prepared and consolidated positions in territory where Ukrainian forces exert control will likely be far less successful than the counterattacks Russian forces launched on 10 to 11 September.”

This assessment indicates that Russian forces may face significant challenges as they attempt to push further into areas where Ukrainian forces have established a stronger foothold.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts