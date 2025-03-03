Russian troops gain ground in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Russia’s Kursk oblasts – DeepState

Russian forces have advanced in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the analytical project DeepState late on 3 March.

DeepState reported that Russian troops have made territorial gains near Pishchane in Donetsk Oblast, near Pohrebivka in Kursk Oblast, and in the areas of Nadiia and Zahryzove in Kharkiv Oblast.

The situation for Ukrainian army in the Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine invaded in August 2023 to gain leverage for potential peace negotiations, is becoming increasingly tense. DeepState reported on 1 March. Russian forces have reportedly intensified efforts to establish fire control over the logistics routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the analysts, “sufficient measures have not been taken by the Ukrainian side to counter this threat.”

DeepState said that Russian forces have broken through to the area of Novenke settlement, where they are building up their forces and continuing to advance.

It is difficult to gain a foothold in this territory due to the peculiarities of the terrain and lack of infrastructure, but Russian forces are actively trying to establish themselves, having the necessary resources for this, according to the analysts.

DeepState reported on 20 February that Russian troops were actively hunting for logistics going from Ukraine to the Russia’s Kursk Oblast. They are targeting “everything that moves in that direction in the Sumy Oblast”.

Read also: