Explosions rock Kursk; Russian authorities say “downed missile fell on the residential building”

Late Saturday night, the Russian city of Kursk was jolted by a series of explosions as air defense systems engaged what local authorities described as an incoming missile attack. Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, initially alerted residents to the missile threat and the activation of air defense systems. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, approximately ten explosions were heard over Kursk as anti-aircraft defenses operated.

Smirnov later reported at 00:19 local time that a missile, intercepted by Russian air defenses, had crashed into a residential building in Kursk, resulting in a fire. He later added that two people were severely wounded.

This event occurs against a backdrop of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast where Ukraine has reportedly took under control hundreds of square kilometers of land. “The situation,” as the Russian authorities describe the event, has prompted heightened security measures across several Russian regions bordering Ukraine. On August 10, authorities in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts implemented a counterterrorism operation regime, following the declaration of a state of emergency in Kursk Oblast.

