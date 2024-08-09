Satellite images confirm strikes on Kursk aviation and artillery warehouses prior to incursion

Satellite images have confirmed the results of strikes on military warehouses and an ammunition depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast shortly before the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into the region that started on 6 August. The missile attacks, which took place overnight on 31 July 2024, targeted Russian warehouses of aviation and artillery units, Militarnyi says.

The satellite photos, published by RFE/RL, show significant damage to at least one building of the storage facilities for aviation weapons and equipment near the Khalino military airfield (military unit #75079) 104 km from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk did not confirm or deny the use of anti-ship Neptune cruise missiles in the attack, although the involvement of Ukrainian Navy units suggests the possible employment of these modified missiles, according to Militarnyi.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the base of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry (military unit #42699) next to the aviation warehouses. While the satellite images do not provide detailed views of the impact site, traces of powerful explosions or fires are visible around the buildings.

Kursk update: Ukraine forces may be in control of 430 km² The Russian Telegram channel Agenstvo Novosti, citing milblogger Rybar Z, released an updated map showing possible Ukrainian territorial gains in Kursk Oblast, indicating that the battle zone now spans 430 square… pic.twitter.com/o9Ohf013qO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 8, 2024

Recent attacks on air field and artillery warehouses

On 7 August, a Ukrainian drone strike destroyed a Russian artillery ammunition depot near Sergeevka in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast about 140 km away from the front. The wreckage of a surface-to-air missile container at the site suggests that the facility might also have anti-air ammunition.

Before and after satellite images and the August 7 footage of the attack The ammo depot was located near Voronezh's Sergeevka (https://t.co/j0G4h04oHs) some 140 km from the frontline.

📹via @bradyafr, @wartranslated pic.twitter.com/wd4IFc7HrQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 8, 2024

On 3 August, Ukrainian drones targeted the Morozovsk air base, causing significant destruction including massive fires and secondary detonations, confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The attack destroyed a substantial amount of Russian aviation ordnance, including guided bombs and air-to-air missiles, and at least one Sukhoy Su-34 fighter bomber as evidenced by leaked photos of the aftermath.

According to Militarnyi, Russian Telegram channels linked to the military reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces Command ordered the use of unguided bombs in the combat zone, avoiding the use of UMPK an aerial bomb glide range extension kitas that allow bombers to steer clear of air defense systems. This may indicate the strikes on the storage sites were successful in disrupting Russian military operations, Militarnyi suggests.

