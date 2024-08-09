Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Satellite images confirm strikes on Kursk aviation and artillery warehouses prior to incursion

According to satellite data, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on military warehouses at Khalino air base near Kursk, Russia, potentially employing Neptune cruise missiles, Militarnyi says.
byYuri Zoria
09/08/2024
2 minute read
The aftermath of the attack on the ammunition warehouses of the Khalino military airfield, 5 August 2024. Photo: RFE/RL.
Satellite images confirm strikes on Kursk aviation and artillery warehouses prior to incursion

Satellite images have confirmed the results of strikes on military warehouses and an ammunition depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast shortly before the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into the region that started on 6 August. The missile attacks, which took place overnight on 31 July 2024, targeted Russian warehouses of aviation and artillery units, Militarnyi says.

The satellite photos, published by RFE/RL, show significant damage to at least one building of the storage facilities for aviation weapons and equipment near the Khalino military airfield (military unit #75079) 104 km from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk did not confirm or deny the use of anti-ship Neptune cruise missiles in the attack, although the involvement of Ukrainian Navy units suggests the possible employment of these modified missiles, according to Militarnyi.

The aftermath of the attack on the ammunition warehouses of the Khalino military airfield, 5 August 2024. Photo: RFE/RL.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the base of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry (military unit #42699) next to the aviation warehouses. While the satellite images do not provide detailed views of the impact site, traces of powerful explosions or fires are visible around the buildings.

Recent attacks on air field and artillery warehouses

On 7 August, a Ukrainian drone strike destroyed a Russian artillery ammunition depot near Sergeevka in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast about 140 km away from the front. The wreckage of a surface-to-air missile container at the site suggests that the facility might also have anti-air ammunition.

On 3 August, Ukrainian drones targeted the Morozovsk air base, causing significant destruction including massive fires and secondary detonations, confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The attack destroyed a substantial amount of Russian aviation ordnance, including guided bombs and air-to-air missiles, and at least one Sukhoy Su-34 fighter bomber as evidenced by leaked photos of the aftermath.

According to Militarnyi, Russian Telegram channels linked to the military reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces Command ordered the use of unguided bombs in the combat zone, avoiding the use of UMPK an aerial bomb glide range extension kitas that allow bombers to steer clear of air defense systems. This may indicate the strikes on the storage sites were successful in disrupting Russian military operations, Militarnyi suggests.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts