Today, there is important news from Crimea. Here, the Ukrainians conducted a massive combined air and sea drone strike against the Crimean Peninsula, with devastating results. With Ukrainians threatening that this would be just the beginning, panic spread throughout the Russian government, as the most important event in their calendar is now under immense threat.

Firstly, Ukrainians launched a massive drone strike targeting Russian military assets across Crimea and the Black Sea. Utilizing a combination of aerial and naval drones, Ukrainian forces launched a highly coordinated assault, systematically dismantling layered Russian defenses.

The operation began with precision strikes on key air defense and electronic warfare systems, neutralizing Russia’s ability to detect and intercept incoming threats. Once these systems were degraded, Ukrainian drones targeted patrol boats and airfields, paving the way for deeper strikes and exposing vulnerabilities in Russia’s coastal and aerial security.

Notably, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency deployed Magura-55 and V7 naval drones equipped with R-73 infrared air-to-air missiles. Recently released footage shows how Ukrainians used them to target one Russian Su-30 fighter jet and successfully downed the aircraft—a historic first in naval drone warfare.

Zelenskyy warns Russia

The strikes were widespread, with Ukrainian drones reported over areas including Zhuravlivka near Simferopol, Orlovka, Tarhanut, and Yevpatoriya, destroying numerous targets like an S-300 air defense system and Obzor-3, ST-68, and Imbir radars.

The Balbek, Gvardiyske, Saki, and Kacha airfields, as well as the Kirovske military air base, were also targeted. These sites are used by Russia to control airspace over the Black Sea and to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The important Russian radio-technical intelligence complex Zvezda, near Stavropol, was hit again—critical for Russian satellite communication.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted 112 drones in total. Yet the scale and precision of the attacks indicate a significant breach in Russian defenses. Numerous reports from eyewitnesses on the peninsula confirmed that, despite Russian claims, there were a substantial number of explosions both heard and seen—a clear indication that not all drones were intercepted.

As fires still raged, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a threatening statement that Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of world leaders attending Russia’s upcoming Victory Day parade on 9 May. Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov suggested that visitors to Moscow might need earplugs, further hinting at potential disruptions.

Russia reacts, defenses thin

Notably, while the parade itself is unlikely to be a direct target due to the high risk of civilian casualties, the military equipment and personnel assembled in grouped locations before and after the event present legitimate military targets.

In response to the heightened threat, Russia has reportedly already redeployed over 280 air defense systems—including S-400, Tor, and Buk systems—as well as radars and electronic warfare equipment to Moscow to bolster security for the Victory Day parade.

Zelenskyy’s warning has also contributed to several foreign leaders canceling their attendance. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have cited health reasons for their absence, while Russia’s closest ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, announced he might be late. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed concerns over Zelenskyy’s warnings but still plans to attend. However, his flight plans over European airspace are reportedly being denied.

Unfortunately for the Russians, the redeployment of at least 280 highly effective air defense assets to Moscow has left other regions vulnerable without the necessary protection. Ukraine has previously demonstrated its capability to strike high-value targets as far as 1,800 kilometers from the front line—including Russian naval vessels, critical infrastructure such as oil refineries, strategic airfields, and massive Russian artillery arsenals.

With Russian air defenses stretched even thinner, already depleted by Ukraine’s increasing focus on destroying these systems, massive gaps are appearing in Russia’s air defense network. The recent strikes in Crimea appear to be just the beginning of something much bigger.

Overall, after the devastating strike on Crimea, President Zelenskyy’s remarks have unsettled the Russian government, prompting a reactive and resource-intensive shift of air defense assets. By forcing Russia to concentrate huge amounts of air defenses around Moscow, Ukraine has created opportunities to strike elsewhere—potentially leading to significant losses for Russia in the coming days.

This not only threatens Russia’s military assets but also challenges the internally perceived invulnerability of the Russian state.

