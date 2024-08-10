Unverified video claims new Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

A video circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels Saturday morning appears to show Ukrainian military personnel in Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

This follows ongoing combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast since 6 August after a Ukrainian incursion, leading to widespread panic and disorganized evacuations. Details on troop numbers, objectives, and the strategic rationale remain unclear.

The unverified footage depicts several individuals in Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) uniforms posing with Ukrainian and Georgian flags in front of a building with a sign for a community center in the village of Poroz. This village is located in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod Oblast, approximately two kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Video emerges of alleged Ukrainian troops in Poroz, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Just km from Ukraine border. Timing unconfirmed. Combat in nearby Kursk Oblast, Russia, ongoing since Aug 6 Ukrainian incursion. Reports of panic, chaotic evacuations. Details limited. pic.twitter.com/QNC2SvsjRS — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 10, 2024

“Battalion 252 is in the village of Poroz, Belgorod Oblast. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd Battalion!” declares one of the uniformed individuals, brandishing a battalion flag.

The authenticity and timing of the video remain unconfirmed, with no official statements yet issued by either Ukrainian or Russian authorities.

Russian military bloggers suggest that a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group may have briefly entered Poroz under artillery cover, recorded the video near the village’s community center, and retreated.

