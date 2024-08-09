Eng
Forbes: Ukraine’s elite air assault brigade joins ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade, known for swift and powerful attacks, has joined the ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, bringing advanced equipment and tactics that significantly escalate the operation’s scale and potential impact, Forbes says.
byYuri Zoria
09/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops at the beginning of the Kursk incursion. 6 or 7 August 2024.
Ukrainian troops at the beginning of the Kursk incursion. 6 or 7 August 2024. Screenshot: TG/Ukrainian Militant.
Days earlier, on 6 August, Ukraine launched a significant surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, marking a substantial escalation from previous small-scale border raids. On the third day, the operation involved at least three Ukrainian brigades, including the elite 80th Air Assault Brigade, Forbes says.

Video footage circulating on social media on 7 August confirms the participation of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, showing a column of armored vehicles including T-64BV or T-80BV tanks, UR-77 mine-clearing vehicles, IMR-2 engineering vehicles, and both BTR-80 and US-made Stryker wheeled armored personnel carriers. Forbes notes that the brigade is known for its mix of ex-Soviet and Western equipment, including ex-German Marder tracked fighting vehicles.

The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies noted that “The Ukrainian defense forces’ command has successfully achieved operational surprise,” exploiting gaps in the Russian Northern Grouping of Forces’ defenses. The Russian forces, numbering around 48,000 troops, are currently engaged in operations near Ukraine’s Vovchansk, about 150 km southeast of the invasion zone.

The scale of the operation is significant, with Forbes’ estimates suggesting up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops involved. However, the success of the invasion remains uncertain, with potential risks if Ukrainian forces outrun their support systems.

The participation of the 80th Air Assault Brigade—one of the better Ukrainian brigades—underscores the scale of the Ukrainian operation just north of Ukraine’s northern border with Russia,” Forbes notes.

As the invasion continues, the response of the Russian Northern Grouping of Forces could prove crucial in determining the outcome of this bold Ukrainian offensive.

