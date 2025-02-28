WSJ: North Korean troops claimed they fought for free in Russian army

Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine have revealed they knew nothing about the war they were sent to fight

The Wall Street Journal, which conducted the first Western interviews with North Korean troops, reported on 27 February that they were deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast after receiving minimal information.

“I didn’t know I was going to Russia,” said 21-year-old Paek, who was drafted at 17 into special forces. “I realized it only when I arrived.”

The soldiers – Paek and 26-year-old Ri – told the WSJ they were issued Russian uniforms and military IDs upon arrival in Russia’s Far East. They were falsely informed they would fight against South Korean troops aiding Ukraine.

“I fought as if Russia were my motherland,” Ri said. “I don’t know why, but I had no fear.”

The soldiers received no compensation for fighting.

“I don’t know if the Russian military and Ukrainian military are fighting over money. But we don’t get any money for participating in the war,” Paek said. “There’s nothing we get out of it. But it’s an order, so I fought.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two North Korean military personnel in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 11 January. They arrived in Russia last fall with approximately 12,000 North Korean troops tasked with helping Moscow retake territory in the Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 4,000 North Koreans have been killed or wounded in the war. Neither Russia nor North Korea has confirmed their troops’ involvement.

The captured soldiers described harsh conditions. They were indoctrinated to avoid surrender at all costs – even by suicide if necessary. North Korean secret police conducted ideological sessions in Russia, emphasizing that surrender was treason.

“You’re expected to make up your own mind,” Paek told the Journal regarding the expectation to commit suicide rather than be captured.

Both men suffered severe injuries. Paek lay wounded for five days before capture and later had several toes amputated due to gangrene. Ri was shot in the arm and jaw.

The Journal reports that South Korea has offered to accept the men, with one considering defection. Officials in Kyiv and Seoul are in negotiations regarding their future.

