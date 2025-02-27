Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Seoul says more North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia

South Korean media sources estimate the reinforcement at 1,000-3,000 soldiers.
byYuri Zoria
27/02/2025
2 minute read
seoul says more north korean soldiers deployed russia troops kursk oblast 2024 screenshots telegram/tsaplienko video orea joongang daily kims boys rushka korea has reinforce russian forces fighting against ukrainian south
North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast in November 2024. Screenshots from Telegram/Tsaplienko video, via orea JoongAng Daily
Seoul says more North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia

North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia to reinforce Russian forces fighting against Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast, South Korea’s intelligence agency (NIS) reported on 27 February. The exact size remains unknown, but South Korean media, citing anonymous sources, estimate it at 1,000 to 3,000 soldiers.

Ukraine launched its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August to draw Moscow’s forces away from Ukrainian frontlines and establish a buffer zone with Sumy Oblast. Initially, Ukrainian troops seized over 1,000 square kilometers. After six months of fighting, Russian forces failed to dislodge them, and Kyiv’s troops still control 400 square kilometers. Previously, Pyongyang deployed around 12,000 troops, as per Ukraine’s military intelligence, to the region to support Russia, suffering up to 4,000 casualties in the battles, according to Ukrainian reports.

South Korean intelligence is still assessing the scale of reinforcements after Pyongyang’s contingent suffered heavy losses in previous battles against Ukrainians, NK News says.

In a media notice, NIS reported that North Korean reinforcements entered combat in Kursk Oblast in early February. The agency did not specify the number of troops, stating that it is still assessing the scale of the latest deployment.

The news follows reports of North Korean forces temporarily withdrawing from the front lines in January for retraining after heavy losses, before returning to combat this month.

Yonhap reported on 27 February that over 1,000 Pyongyang troops were sent to Russia by ship from Chongjin and by rail from Rason between January and February. Citing anonymous military sources, the report noted that these transport methods made tracking their movements more difficult.

Meanwhile, the Korea JoongAng Daily, citing its own sources, estimated the size of the new deployment to be between 1,000 and 3,000 troops, according to NK News.

The NIS has previously stated that North Korea has deployed more than 11,000 troops to Russia to fight in the Ukraine war. Additionally, Russia has been using North Korean weapons in the war, including Koksan self-propelled artillery in eastern Ukraine and North Korean ballistic missiles targeting residential areas in Ukrainian cities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts