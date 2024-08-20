Ukraine destroys Russian pontoon crossing in Kursk Oblast with drone strikes

Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed a pontoon crossing in Kursk Oblast with strike drones, according to Ukrainian volunteer Serhii Sternenko.

Militarnyi outlet reports that the Requiem group from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces targeted the engineering equipment used by the Russians to set up the crossing over the Seim River. Specifically, a PP-91M vehicle with a PMP-M pontoon segment and an EOV-3521 army bucket excavator came under Ukrainian fire.

This pontoon crossing was detected in satellite images as early as 17 August. Drones likely attacked the Russian construction unit while it was dismantling the crossing.

Reportedly, the crossing was used to replenish resources after Ukrainian aviation destroyed two bridges near Glushkovo and Zvanoye villages. The only operational crossing capable of supporting equipment movement is the bridge in the village of Karyzh, 10 km from Zvanoye.

Without these bridges, the Russian military grouping in the Glushkovo district risks being cut off from other forces and could become operationally encircled.

Previously, Ukrainian tactical aviation has carried out several precision strikes on Russian targets in this area in recent days.

Specifically, on 19 August, the Air Force bombed the Russian FSB border outpost in Kursk Oblast with JDAM-ER precision munitions.

