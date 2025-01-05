Andrii Kramarov, a reserve officer and military expert with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, says Ukrainian tactical aviation is operating “very actively,” striking Russian forces during Ukraine’s ongoing offensive on the Kursk front. While Kramarov warns against expecting significant territorial gains, he emphasizes the political importance of securing some territory to leverage in potential negotiations, according to New Voice.

Following Donald Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies about an agreement that could benefit Russia.

On 5 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted attacks against Russian forces across several directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, reported the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko.

Kyiv forces started their incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, they took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians have retaken more than half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

“We’ve managed to seize a critical moment. Over the past few days, the Russians were preparing a rotation in this direction. Units stationed there, which had been trying to push us out from the Sudzha bridgehead since late summer, suffered heavy losses and required reinforcement and partial rotation,” Kramarov explained.

Ukraine’s forces capitalized on this opportunity. Notably, in Kursk Oblast, a Russian convoy tasked with facilitating the rotation was destroyed before reaching the front lines.

“We understand that part of the Russian troops had likely withdrawn, while another part—meant to replace them—was destroyed en route. As a result, a gap was formed in the Russian front line,” he explained.

Kramarov also noted that Russia’s bid to deploy North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast has failed to yield any tangible results. Ukrainian forces felt no pressure from their presence. He suggested that North Korean soldiers would have been better utilized in logistical roles, such as laborers in operational rear areas.

