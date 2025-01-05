Ukrainian forces launch attacks in multiple directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, officials say

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted attacks against Russian forces across several directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, reported on 5 January.
Kovalenko said:
“Russians are experiencing great concern in Kursk oblast because they were attacked in several directions and this came as a surprise to them. Defense Forces are at work.”
Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrii Yermak confirmed this information in his Telegram channel, stating that there was “good news” for Ukraine in Kursk Oblast and that Russia “is getting what it deserves.”
Ukrainian publication Liga says that Russian military bloggers claim Ukrainian forces have concentrated “significant equipment and manpower” in the area. According to their reports, Ukrainian forces are attacking in the direction of Berdin-Bolshoe Soldatskoe, northeast of Ukraine-controlled Sudzha. This location is approximately 70 kilometers from the regional center, Kursk city.
