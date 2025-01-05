Eng
Ukrainian forces launch attacks in multiple directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, officials say

Russian sources claim the offensive operations target areas approximately 70 kilometers from Kursk city.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
Bolshoe Soldatskoe in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Map: DeepState map
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted attacks against Russian forces across several directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, reported on 5 January.

At the time of reporting, no additional details about the offensive have been confirmed by either officials or independent sources. Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, Ukrainian forces took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians retook more than a half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Kovalenko said:

“Russians are experiencing great concern in Kursk oblast because they were attacked in several directions and this came as a surprise to them. Defense Forces are at work.”

Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrii Yermak confirmed this information in his Telegram channel, stating that there was “good news” for Ukraine in Kursk Oblast and that Russia “is getting what it deserves.”

Ukrainian publication Liga says that Russian military bloggers claim Ukrainian forces have concentrated “significant equipment and manpower” in the area. According to their reports, Ukrainian forces are attacking in the direction of Berdin-Bolshoe Soldatskoe, northeast of Ukraine-controlled Sudzha. This location is approximately 70 kilometers from the regional center, Kursk city.

