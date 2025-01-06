Ukrainian forces enter multiple settlements in Kursk Oblast, ISW says

Ukrainian forces launched renewed offensives in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 5 January, achieving tactical advances in several areas, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Meanwhile, Russians counterattacked in response to the Ukrainian assaults.
According to the report, Ukrainian troops conducted company-sized mechanized assaults in the Berdin-Novosotnitsky direction, northeast of Sudzha, in three waves involving a battalion of armored vehicles.
Geolocated footage indicates Ukrainian forces advanced in fields southwest and south of Berdin, entering the settlement’s southern part. ISW reports Ukrainian troops also occupied Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Martynovka, and Mikhaylovka, northeast of Sudzha, and recently entered Novosotnitsky. Additional gains were reported west of Yamskaya Step and Novaya Sorochina.
Russian forces launched counterattacks in response to intensified Ukrainian assaults. Geolocated footage shows Russian advances in Makhnovka, southeast of Sudzha. Kremlin-linked sources reported Russian airborne (VDV) units pushing Ukrainian forces from Makhnovka and Dmitryukov. Heavy fighting continued near Nikolskiy, Alexandriya, and Malaya Loknya.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported Russian and North Korean forces lost up to a battalion of infantry near Makhnovka between 3 and 4 January. Russian milbloggers claimed a Russian mechanized column was destroyed during unsuccessful advances.
Ukraine launches offensive in Kursk Oblast, jamming Russian defenses
Russian milbloggers speculated the renewed Ukrainian efforts in Kursk might serve as a diversion. They also highlighted the involvement of Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, Chechen Akhmat units, former Wagner personnel, and BARS reserve forces in defending against Ukrainian assaults.
