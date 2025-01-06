Ukrainian forces enter multiple settlements in Kursk Oblast, ISW says

Ukrainian forces launched renewed offensives in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 5 January, achieving tactical advances in several areas, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Meanwhile, Russians counterattacked in response to the Ukrainian assaults.

Yesterday’s Ukrainian offensive caught Russian forces off guard, much like the initial incursion. Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, Ukrainian forces took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians retook more than a half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops conducted company-sized mechanized assaults in the Berdin-Novosotnitsky direction, northeast of Sudzha, in three waves involving a battalion of armored vehicles.

Geolocated footage indicates Ukrainian forces advanced in fields southwest and south of Berdin, entering the settlement’s southern part. ISW reports Ukrainian troops also occupied Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Martynovka, and Mikhaylovka, northeast of Sudzha, and recently entered Novosotnitsky. Additional gains were reported west of Yamskaya Step and Novaya Sorochina.

Russian forces launched counterattacks in response to intensified Ukrainian assaults. Geolocated footage shows Russian advances in Makhnovka, southeast of Sudzha. Kremlin-linked sources reported Russian airborne (VDV) units pushing Ukrainian forces from Makhnovka and Dmitryukov. Heavy fighting continued near Nikolskiy, Alexandriya, and Malaya Loknya.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported Russian and North Korean forces lost up to a battalion of infantry near Makhnovka between 3 and 4 January. Russian milbloggers claimed a Russian mechanized column was destroyed during unsuccessful advances.

ISW reports Russian sources are concerned about their military’s ability to counter Ukraine’s integration of electronic warfare (EW) and long-range strikes with ground operations. Ukrainian EW reportedly disrupted Russian drone operations during assaults in Kursk Oblast, hindering defenses against mechanized attacks. Ukrainian forces also used long-range strikes, including HIMARS, to interdict Russian reinforcements and artillery, showcasing advanced combined arms tactics.

Russian milbloggers speculated the renewed Ukrainian efforts in Kursk might serve as a diversion. They also highlighted the involvement of Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, Chechen Akhmat units, former Wagner personnel, and BARS reserve forces in defending against Ukrainian assaults.

Related: