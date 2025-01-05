Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine launches offensive in Kursk Oblast, jamming Russian defenses

Ukrainian forces have launched a surprise multi-directional assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, deploying advanced electronic warfare systems that have left Russian artillery and drone operators struggling to respond.
byOlena Mukhina
05/01/2025
2 minute read
A Russian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
A Russian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Ukraine launches offensive in Kursk Oblast, jamming Russian defenses

The Ukrainian military has launched a large-scale offensive in Kursk Oblast of Russia, with Russian artillery struggling to respond and drones being neutralized by Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, the Russian project VChK-OGPU reports, citing informed sources in military circles.

Ukraine’s forces started their incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August. Within the first few weeks, they took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians have retaken more than half of the territory Ukraine controlled.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are attacking on several fronts in Kursk Oblast, catching Russian forces by surprise. The offensive was confirmed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, and later acknowledged by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which reported the beginning of the Ukrainian assault.

“There is significant concern among the Russians in Kursk Oblast, as they were attacked from multiple directions, which was unexpected for them. The Defense Forces are engaged,” reported the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko

According to VChK-OGPU sources, as of 1:00 PM on 5 January, an attack with armored vehicles was underway from the Sudzha district towards Berdyn and Velike Soldatske settlements. 

In response to the Ukrainian advance, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov urgently arrived in Kursk Oblast.

“Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been spotted in the Berdyn settlement and surrounding areas. The Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in tightly packed formations, and Russian artillery is unable to cope.

During the offensive, all radio frequencies and even the Internet were jammed. As a result, unmanned aerial vehicle operators are powerless—launching drones into the air is futile until Ukraine’s electronic warfare systems are neutralized,” the report said.

Ukrainian publication Liga says that Russian military bloggers claim Ukrainian forces have concentrated “significant equipment and manpower” in the area. According to their reports, Ukrainian forces are attacking in the direction of Berdin-Bolshoe Soldatskoe, northeast of Ukraine-controlled Sudzha. This location is approximately 70 kilometers from the regional center, Kursk city.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts