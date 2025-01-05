Eng
North Korean troops fall easy prey to Ukrainian drones in partly occupied Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s drone operators report devastating success against North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast, where outdated anti-drone tactics and poor morale have left them particularly vulnerable to precision strikes.
byOlena Mukhina
05/01/2025
2 minute read
Frontline report: Ukraine destroys Russian S-400 shield to target North Korean training camps in Kursk
North Korean troops. Photo: rusi.org
North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast are proving to be easy targets for Ukrainian drones. These troops, unfamiliar with the difficulties of drone warfare, are struggling to adapt, the Deputy Commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle systems battalion of Ukraine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade, known as Wolf, told My-Ukraine.

In October, Ukraine reported that North Korea deployed around 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia, particularly in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which has been partly occupied by Ukrainian forces since August 2024.

The Ukrainian deputy commander noted that North Korean troops employ a primitive tactic of “baiting” drones, a strategy previously documented in their military manuals.

“There are many North Korean soldiers in our direction who are sweet targets for our drones because they don’t yet understand what drones are. This works to our advantage. They show no regard for their manpower, which is why they use such tactics,” said Woldg.

North Korean forces attempt to shoot down drones with concentrated small-arms fire, but Ukrainian operators effectively repel the attacks. Wolf vowed that every Ukraine has a drone prepared for every North Korean soldier.

Despite the advantages, the overall situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remains challenging, exacerbated by adverse weather conditions that hinder the full potential of Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems on the battlefield.

“Our direction is difficult, as are all others. The enemy conducts ‘meat grinder’ assaults with the use of equipment, but due to our unmanned aerial vehicle systems, we hold them back, save our infantry, assist them, and inflict maximum damage on the enemy,” Wolf added.

Previously, HUR, Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency, reported that on 31 December and 1 January, Russian forces continued to deploy units of the North Korean army in combat operations in Kursk Oblast.

On New Year’s Eve, incidents of alcohol abuse were reported among North Korean soldiers, including those engaged in combat. According to HUR, the morale of North Korean troops has deteriorated. However, they remain subjected to intensive Russian military propaganda about the “great significance” of their participation in the war against Ukraine.

