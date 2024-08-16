Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian military prioritizing Donetsk advances over Kursk defense

US officials claim Russia has redeployed brigade-sized elements to Kursk Oblast, but sources suggest larger, better-trained units remain in Ukraine, reports CNN.
byMaria Tril
16/08/2024
2 minute read
Kursk
Assessed control of terrain around Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of 14 August 2024. Credit: ISW
ISW: Russian military prioritizing Donetsk advances over Kursk defense

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 16 August that Russian forces are maintaining a high offensive tempo in Donetsk Oblast, indicating that the Russian military command continues to prioritize advances in eastern Ukraine despite Ukrainian pressure on Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

According to the ISW, Russian forces are pursuing a tactical encirclement of Ukrainian forces southeast of Pokrovsk. Geolocated footage from August 14 and 15 shows recent Russian advances east and southeast of Pokrovsk, with the ISW assessing that Russian forces have likely seized the towns of Orlivka and Zhelanne.

The report also highlights ongoing Russian mechanized assaults near Donetsk City. Geolocated footage from mid-August shows Ukrainian forces repelling Russian mechanized assaults near Heorhiivka and Mykilske.

Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Dmytro Lykhovyi said on 15 August that “there have been no significant changes to the Russian force grouping in southern Ukraine and that Russian forces are not decreasing their offensive operations in the area.”

Regarding the situation in Kursk Oblast, CNN reported on 15 August that senior US officials claim Russia has redeployed multiple “brigade-sized” elements of at least 1,000 personnel each to the region. However, sources familiar with Western intelligence suggest that larger and better-trained elements are not being moved from Ukraine to Kursk Oblast.

The ISW assesses that “the Russian military command is pulling select elements of Russian irregular units from Donetsk Oblast to address the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast but will likely be extremely averse to pulling Russian military units engaged in combat from priority sectors in Donetsk Oblast out of concerns about slowing the tempo of Russian operations in these areas.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts