Ukrainian soldiers neutralize Russian troops in vast underground complex in Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service officers have eliminated a large number of Russian soldiers during the clearing of a network of underground communications in the Kursk region, according to 1+1.

The operation was conducted after Ukrainian military forces discovered a vast network of underground communications in Kursk Oblast. The network connected a series of well-protected, reinforced concrete underground structures to the company stronghold of the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army.

Then, the special forces from Ukraine’s Alpha Center cleared the underground complex and took down the Russian soldiers who refused to surrender. Some of the Russian soldiers died from carbon monoxide poisoning, as per Militarnyi.

The fortified company stronghold with all communications was completely hidden underground. It was electrified and connected to other underground living quarters, a dining hall, weapons depots, a bathhouse, and a toilet.

The facility contained significant reserves of provisions, weapons, and ammunition that the soldiers could use in case of circular defense. The military who entered the facility released footage of the extensive underground corridors and rooms network.

Ukraine’s forces also captured 102 fighters from the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment, including conscripted soldiers and an unspecified number of members of the “Akhmat” unit. The wounded Russians were given first aid by Ukrainian combat medics and prepared for evacuation to the rear.

