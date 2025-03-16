Russia prepares to attack Sumy Oblast from Kursk as Ukrainian forces reposition, says military expert

Russian occupiers will attempt to enter Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, says Oleksii Hetman, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to Radio NV.

Ukrainian defense forces have left the key city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk oblast to take up more beneficial positions along the Ukrainian state border. On 15 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Kursk operation continues successfully. He emphasized that the operation forced Russia to divert significant forces to this area, which has reduced pressure on Ukrainian units in other directions, including in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

“Currently, the forces stationed there include airborne, air assault, and naval infantry units. Most likely, they will try to advance toward Sumy and enter our territory from the north. Whether they succeed or not is another question. But they will make attempts,” Hetman says.

He also notes that the occupiers are actively deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast. According to the expert, the Russians are using these groups to scout the positions and capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“In other words, this is their method of reconnaissance, aside from aerial surveillance. We can assume they are preparing for offensive and assault operations in Sumy Oblast. However, there is no concentration of Russian forces in this direction sufficient to launch a full-scale offensive. As for the SRGs, of course, they will keep operating,” the expert adds.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Regional Defense Council announced the mandatory evacuation of eight settlements in Sumy Oblast. Nearly 540 civilians are set to be evacuated.

