Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s military may advance in 2027 after accumulation of “technological materials,” Ukraine’s ex-top general says

In the future, Russia may continue its “exhaustion tactics” in Ukraine, aiming to destroy the country’s economic and moral strength rather than achieving decisive military breakthroughs.
byOlena Mukhina
24/11/2024
2 minute read
Russia’s military may advance in 2027 after accumulation of “technological materials,” Ukraine’s ex-top general says

Russian troops will be able to make significant advances after accumulating “technological materials,” possibly after 2027, says former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

As of November 2024, the situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia are advancing their defense capabilities. Recently, Zelenskyy announced Kyiv’s plans to produce thousands of cruise missiles and drones in 2025. Moscow is developing intermediate-range ballistic missiles, one of which it launched on 22 November on Dnipro.

“The war pushes the wheel of scientific and technological progress, and it is spinning. Due to the appearance of robots on the battlefield, neither the Russians nor we could move forward. There has been some ‘stalemate,’ and this trend persists today,” said Zaluzhnyi.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the Russians cannot advance 150-200 kilometers weekly.

“In my theory, when the technical-evolutionary process is completed, and the process of accumulating technological materials occurs, the Russians’ ability to move forward will be restored. It will likely happen, by my calculations, after 2027,” the former commander-in-chief predicted.

According to Zaluzhnyi, it is not certain that the Russians will aim for a war of today’s scale in a few years.

“Most likely, it will still be the same tactics the enemy is currently using on Ukrainian territory—the so-called exhaustion tactics, outlined in Russian military manuals. It is also the siege tactic that leads to the destruction, primarily of the economic and the morale state. As a consequence – we do not see any deep breakthroughs by the enemy on a battlefield,” said Zaluzhnyi.

The Russians have been trying to advance in several directions in Ukraine for a long time, including in Donetsk Oblast, but are suffering huge losses. As of 24 November, Russia’s losses are estimated at 730,740 soldiers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts