Russian troops will be able to make significant advances after accumulating “technological materials,” possibly after 2027, says former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

As of November 2024, the situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia are advancing their defense capabilities. Recently, Zelenskyy announced Kyiv’s plans to produce thousands of cruise missiles and drones in 2025. Moscow is developing intermediate-range ballistic missiles, one of which it launched on 22 November on Dnipro.

“The war pushes the wheel of scientific and technological progress, and it is spinning. Due to the appearance of robots on the battlefield, neither the Russians nor we could move forward. There has been some ‘stalemate,’ and this trend persists today,” said Zaluzhnyi.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the Russians cannot advance 150-200 kilometers weekly.

“In my theory, when the technical-evolutionary process is completed, and the process of accumulating technological materials occurs, the Russians’ ability to move forward will be restored. It will likely happen, by my calculations, after 2027,” the former commander-in-chief predicted.

According to Zaluzhnyi, it is not certain that the Russians will aim for a war of today’s scale in a few years.

“Most likely, it will still be the same tactics the enemy is currently using on Ukrainian territory—the so-called exhaustion tactics, outlined in Russian military manuals. It is also the siege tactic that leads to the destruction, primarily of the economic and the morale state. As a consequence – we do not see any deep breakthroughs by the enemy on a battlefield,” said Zaluzhnyi.

The Russians have been trying to advance in several directions in Ukraine for a long time, including in Donetsk Oblast, but are suffering huge losses. As of 24 November, Russia’s losses are estimated at 730,740 soldiers.

