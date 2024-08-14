Ukraine and UK begin talks on century-long partnership agreement

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have initiated negotiations on a new bilateral agreement aimed at establishing a “stronger and deeper partnership” that would span 100 years, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said.

The UK was the first to sign a security agreement with Ukraine. “Now it is the first to work on a historic document on a 100-year partnership,” Yermak said.

According to Yermak, the prospective agreement will build upon the existing political cooperation, free trade, strategic partnership agreement from 2020, and the 2024 security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and the UK.

“The new document should contain even more ambitious goals for our cooperation. We aim to enshrine unprecedented provisions in all areas of mutual interest: from security to economy, from energy to culture and art,” Yermak added.

This development comes from Ukraine’s broader efforts to secure bilateral security agreements. Ukraine has signed such agreements with 23 countries, including major powers like the United States, Germany, France, and Japan.

The first of these agreements was signed with the UK on 12 January 2024. Since then, Ukraine has rapidly expanded its network of security partnerships, with recent additions including Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, Czech Republic, and Slovenia.

Yermak expressed hope that negotiations would be successful and that “this historic document will soon be signed by the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the UK.”

