Lithuanian Defense Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss defense cooperation and Ukraine’s needs

Lithuania had previously announced plans to deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine in August.
byBohdan Ben
13/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense, Laurynas Kasčiūnas. Photo: Office of the President.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, during the latter’s visit to Ukraine on 13 August 2024. The meeting focused on strengthening defense cooperation and addressing Ukraine’s immediate military needs in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for Lithuania’s unwavering political support and significant contribution to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

We are grateful to Lithuania and your people for their support since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. We hope you will stand with us until its end and our victory. This is crucial for us,” Zelensky stated.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the importance of the Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania, which he and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda signed in Brussels on 24 June 2024.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Ukraine’s priority defense needs and further assistance from Lithuania, particularly in areas such as air defense systems, drones, and other critical equipment. Lithuania had previously announced plans to deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine in August, including short-range air defense systems, armored vehicles, and anti-drone equipment.

The talks also centered on joint efforts to develop Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. This comes as five Lithuanian drone manufacturers have successfully tested their combat UAVs under frontline conditions in Ukraine, with deliveries expected in September.

President Zelensky thanked Lithuania for its active support of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations.

