Russian occupiers set up torture chamber in recently occupied Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

According to Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Police Investigation Department in the Kharkiv Oblast, during the occupation of Balakliia, the Russian invaders set up a prison in the basement of the police department, where they tortured at least 40 Ukrainians.

They took away those Ukrainians who served or had relatives among the military, and also looked for those who helped the army. They grabbed people right on the street without any reason.

According to witnesses, among various types of torture applied to the prisoners, were electric shocks.

