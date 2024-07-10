Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK Prime Minister: Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia

In his first NATO summit as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine’s defensive operations, including potential strikes inside Russia.
byMaria Tril
10/07/2024
2 minute read
Scalp Storm shadow missile
The Storm Shadow/ Scalp missile. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UK Prime Minister: Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Ukraine has the authority to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles against military targets within Russian territory.

This stance reaffirms the policy of the previous UK administration regarding the use of long-range weapons in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

During his journey to the NATO summit in Washington, Starmer told Bloomberg journalists that it was “for Ukraine to decide how to deploy [the missiles] for those defensive purposes.”

He emphasized that their use must comply with international humanitarian law, describing the weapons as intended “for defensive purposes.”

Storm Shadow missiles, known for their precision guidance and range exceeding 250 kilometers, have been a point of contention in international discussions about military aid to Ukraine. While some European nations, including the UK, have shown support for Ukraine’s position on striking military targets inside Russia, the United States has maintained restrictions on Kyiv’s use of its weapons to prevent escalation with Moscow.

Starmer’s comments mark the first time he has committed his new administration to this policy following his recent UK general election victory. His stance echoes that of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, whose government implied Ukraine could use Storm Shadows to strike inside Russia without explicitly stating it.

Addressing the recent Russian strike on a Ukrainian hospital, Starmer described it as an “absolutely shocking, appalling attack” that provided “a very important if tragic backdrop to this summit.”

The Prime Minister also delivered a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “This NATO summit should be seen as a clear and united resolve by NATO allies and others that are there at the same time to stand with Ukraine and stand up to Russian aggression.”

According to Jamie Shea, a former NATO official and current associate fellow at Chatham House, Starmer’s statement has “given President Zelenskyy a shot in the arm.” Shea told Bloomberg that while Ukrainians need the ability to strike significant Russian military targets, NATO leaders would likely draw a red line at strikes against Russian civilian targets.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts