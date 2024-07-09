Okhmatdyt hospital rescue ends: Russian attack killed two, injured 32

Rescue operations at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital have concluded after a 24-hour effort by emergency services following a Russian missile attack on 8 July. The attack resulted in two fatalities and 32 injuries, including eight children who were hospitalized, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko reported.

Yesterday, hours after the attack, the Security Service of Ukraine identified the weapon used in the hospital attack as a Russian Kh-101 strategic cruise missile. Evidence found at the site includes fragments of the missile’s rear body with a serial number and part of its rudder.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescue operations at a destroyed section of an apartment building have uncovered additional casualties. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the bodies of two more women were recovered from the rubble, bringing the death toll in that building to 10. The search and rescue operation in this area is ongoing.

Overall, the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July have currently resulted in 29 deaths, including four children, and 117 injuries, with 10 of the injured being children.

Related: