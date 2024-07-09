Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Okhmatdyt hospital rescue ends: Russian attack killed two, injured 32

The July 8 Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed 29 and injured 117 overall. Rescue operations at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital concluded after 24 hours, revealing two fatalities and 32 injuries, including 8 hospitalized children. More bodies found in an apartment building’s rubble.
byYuri Zoria
09/07/2024
1 minute read
okhmatdyt hospital rescue ends russian attack killed two injured 32 ukraine's emergency service workers during search operation after strike okmatdyt children's kyiv 8 july 2024 dsns
Okhmatdyt hospital rescue ends: Russian attack killed two, injured 32

Rescue operations at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital have concluded after a 24-hour effort by emergency services following a Russian missile attack on 8 July. The attack resulted in two fatalities and 32 injuries, including eight children who were hospitalized, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko reported.

Yesterday, hours after the attack, the Security Service of Ukraine identified the weapon used in the hospital attack as a Russian Kh-101 strategic cruise missile. Evidence found at the site includes fragments of the missile’s rear body with a serial number and part of its rudder.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescue operations at a destroyed section of an apartment building have uncovered additional casualties. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the bodies of two more women were recovered from the rubble, bringing the death toll in that building to 10. The search and rescue operation in this area is ongoing.

Overall, the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July have currently resulted in 29 deaths, including four children, and 117 injuries, with 10 of the injured being children.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts