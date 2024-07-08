Russia struck children’s hospital in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile, SBU says

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a war crime investigation following a Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital in Kyiv earlier on 8 July. According to preliminary findings, the attack was carried out using a Russian Kh-101 strategic cruise missile.

SBU investigators have found evidence at the scene, including fragments of the missile’s rear body with a serial number and part of the missile’s rudder. As of 13:50 on 8 July, the attack has resulted in the deaths of two hospital workers and injuries to seven people, including at least two children.

SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk stated,

“The Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels maximum retribution for each of its war crimes, including today’s strike on Ukraine. This retribution will be both legal and moral. The terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of murderers. And nothing will save them from justice.”

The SBU has opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder). The investigation is ongoing, with an SBU investigative team working at the scene alongside the National Police and other relevant services.

