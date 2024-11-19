Eng
“Mini-Taurus” drones Germany pledges for Ukraine are no match for long-range Taurus missiles, analysts say

Analysts downplay the comparison between the so-called “Mini-Taurus” drones and the formidable capabilities of the German Taurus cruise missile.
by Olena Mukhina
19/11/2024
Gripen Taurus missile
The TAURUS KEPD 350 missile, here on static display together with Saab’s Gripen E fighter, is one of the advanced Western weapons systems that is still not delivered to Ukraine out of fears of escalation. Photo: taurus-systems.de
Drones from the Helsing company, which Germany recently announced as part of the aid for Ukraine and known as “Mini-Taurus” drones, could prove highly effective for striking Russian targets in frontline and near-frontline zones but can not replace a Taurus long-range cruise missile, says Defense Express.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s most significant supporters, providing substantial military and financial aid, including Patriot air defense systems capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles. Despite this extensive support, Germany has been hesitant to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine needed to hit targets deeper within Russian-occupied territories and disrupt Russian military operations far behind the front lines.

On 18 November, Bild reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the plans to deliver 4,000 AI-powered drones to Ukraine. Speculation suggested that these drones may replace Taurus cruise missiles.

Details about the drones remain scarce, but they reportedly feature advanced AI technology for autonomous target engagement, resistant to Russian electronic warfare and GPS jamming, and a range four times greater than Ukrainian kamikaze drones. They are also said to be cheaper than the American Switchblade or Russian Lancet drones.

The drones, designed as loitering munitions, have a range of 40–60 km, making them effective for targeting armored vehicles in front-line and near-front zones. However, Defense Express highlights that these drones cannot match the capabilities of the Taurus missile, which is designed to strike heavily fortified targets at over 500 km with a 480-kg warhead.

With a much smaller warhead weighing just a few kilograms, the Helsing drones are comparable to the Switchblade and will be delivered in batches of several hundred per month until the contract for 4,000 units is fulfilled. While effective for tactical operations, they are not a substitute for long-range cruise missiles.

