Sweden, Finland, Netherlands assist in restoring power in Kherson after dam destruction

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
1 minute read
Source: Kherson Oblast Administration
Kherson Oblast Military Administration reports that Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands have provided 37 transformers and 5 kilometers of steel-aluminum wire to the Kherson Power Company (АТ “Херсонобленерго”).

According to the statement, the equipment, weighing a total of 36 tons, was urgently needed to expedite the restoration of the power supply in the region following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russian forces. This international aid is anticipated to significantly accelerate the resumption of normal power supply services in the area.

The Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine, controlled by Russian military forces since the full-scale invasion, was breached on June 6, 2023, causing widespread flooding along the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast. The breach led to an average flooding level of 5.61 meters in the region. The incident led to the evacuation of thousands of residents, submerged several villages, and resulted in 31 reported deaths.

