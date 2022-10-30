Russia shelled residential districts of two cities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russian military shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Residential buildings, city infrastructure, cars were damaged. A local resident was injured, department of the National Police reports.

On October 30 at 03:00 a.m., Russia once again shelled the residential quarters of the city of Nikopol with barrel artillery. One multi-story building and nine private houses, farm buildings, garages, and gas furnaces were damaged. Windows were blown out of houses, facades and roofs were damaged by shrapnel. The building and transport of the city utility company were damaged.

