“Ukraine must win”: European countries promise expanded military support in Berlin declaration

Meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, top European diplomats doubled down on their commitment to Ukraine’s victory, promising expanded military aid.
Olena Mukhina
12/12/2024
Illustrative image
Ukrainian flags outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels. Illustrative image. Photo via European Interest.
The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK, along with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, have emphasized their commitment to enhancing military, economic, and financial support for Ukraine, “including through the mobilization of additional European funding,” according to Ukraine Foreign Ministry.

Their claims came amid reports that have emerged following Donald Trump’s election victory in the US, hinting at a possible organization of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. During and after his election campaign, he repeatedly stated that he would ensure the war was quickly brought to an end. At the same time, Trump said that Ukraine should “probably” prepare for less military aid from the US when he takes office.

The strengthened assistance from the six countries and the EU is outlined in the Berlin Declaration, following the recent ministerial talks/

In Berlin, top European diplomats met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha “at a crucial moment in Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.”

The diplomats stressed that the swift and collective provision of a $50 billion loan from the G7 countries, with European countries playing a key role, will help Ukraine meet urgent needs, including military requirements.

“We remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery in coordination with international partners,” stated the declaration.

An International Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery is planned to take place in Italy in 2025.

The ministers and the EU High Representative also reiterated that the objectives of achieving an inclusive, just, and sustainable peace for Ukraine and ensuring long-term security for Europe are intertwined, saying that “Ukraine must win.”

In the document, they promised to continue supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian aggression.

Furthermore, the diplomats pledged to continue supporting Ukraine’s irreversible path toward full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership and its aspirations to join the European Union.

“We will persist in limiting Russia’s military capabilities and increasing pressure on the Kremlin’s revenue sources, particularly from energy exports,” the declaration said.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, viewing it as a reliable route to a just and sustainable peace.

The diplomats emphasized that any peace negotiations in Ukraine must involve the participation of Ukrainians, with Europeans standing firmly by their side.

