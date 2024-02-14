Eng
Russian attacks kill 9, injure 23 over the past day

The attacks reportedly caused damages to residential buildings, educational and medical institutions in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk oblasts.
byMaria Tril
14/02/2024
2 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 14 February 2024., Credit: Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov
Russian military attacked eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing nine civilians and injuring 23, local authorities reported on 14 February.

Russian forces carried out an attack on the Nikopol region in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with almost 40 missiles and seven UAV drones, Serhii Lysak said

The attack killed a 64-year-old man and injured two 53-year-old men. The attacks reportedly caused damage to enterprises, educational buildings, 13 residential buildings, cars, and power lines.

Russian troops also shelled Nikopol overnight, but there were no reported casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military shelled over 20 settlements over the past day, hitting a market in Vovchansk, local governor Oleh Syniehobov said on 14 February

The Russian attack on the market killed a 61-year-old woman and injured a 50-year-old woman.

Russia also shelled Kherson Oblast 37 times over the past day, killing one person and injuring six others, local governor Oleksandr Produkin said

The attacks also damaged residential buildings in the oblast and medical and educational institutions in Kherson.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, some 17 settlements came under attack by Russian forces over the past day, Zaporizhzhia military administration reported.

The Russian shelling killed a 67-year-old citizen of Mala Tochmakivka.

Over the past day, Russia attacked three regions in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people in Selydove and two in Avdiivka, and injuring 15 people in the oblast, local governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia also attacked Khmelnytskiy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts over the past day, but no casualties were reported.

