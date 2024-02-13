Polish farmers plan to block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine starting on 20 February, according to a statement by the Independent Self-governing Trade Union Solidarity (NSZZ RI Solidarność), RFM FM reported.

The Polish farmers’ protests follow a recent two-month blockade by Polish truckers at major border crossings, attempting to address local issues by disrupting imports to and exports from Ukraine, a nation currently facing the challenges of the all-out war and Russia’s genocide. While the haulers have temporarily halted the blockade until March, they have cautioned of a return to the border if their demands remain unaddressed. Essential military supplies, such as drone components, were among the goods stranded at the border due to the truckers’ blockade, benefitting the Kremlin as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

The blockade will not be limited to border crossings but will also include communication hubs and access roads to rail transfer stations and seaports, RFM FM noted. This announcement follows the union’s declaration of a 30-day general strike of farmers on 9 February

Polish protesters damaged 🇺🇦 grain trucks with angle grinders and spilled cargo onto the road at the Dorohusk border crossing. An on-and-off blockade on the Ukrainian-Polish border has persisted since November 2023 due to protests by Polish haulers. 📹 https://t.co/I8mRjq3WD5 pic.twitter.com/az5RfdnFOI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 11, 2024

“As part of the 30-day general strike of farmers, we announce that on 20 February, all protest actions will be focused on a complete blockade of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine and field protests,” Solidarność informed.

The union warns that the blockade will include not only border crossings but also communication nodes and access roads to rail transfer stations and seaports, urging for public support for their action. They argue that their actions aim to “ensure food security in the country.”

For weeks, farmer protests have been taking place not only in Poland but across Europe, opposing not only the uncontrolled influx of food from Ukraine but also EU regulations associated with the so-called “Green Deal.”

The Green Deal is a package of EU laws intended to enable Europe to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The legal changes include, among others, restrictions on the use of pesticides and fertilizers as part of the “farm to fork” strategy aimed at providing healthier food.

However, farmers emphasize that the regulations are detached from realities, especially in the crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, contributing to a sharp increase in agricultural production costs.

