Ukraine has long-range drones with 1,800 km range, minister says

In an interview with Reuters, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed that Ukraine had long-range attack drones capable of flying up to 1,800 km. These drones are part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to narrow the technological gap with Russia. Since 2023, Ukrainian drone production has increased dramatically, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy targeting an output of 30,000 long-range attack drones in 2025.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Fedorov, who is also the Vice-PM for innovations, emphasized that while Russia launches thousands of drones per month, Ukraine has sometimes launched more drones in a single night than Russia. He stressed that it was not purely a numbers game, highlighting the importance of improving launch methods and connectivity for deep-strike drones, given Russia’s improved ability to track and target Ukrainian launch sites.

Earlier, the Russian sources claimed Ukraine already deployed drones capable of reaching beyond 2,000 km.

Previously, media reports claimed Ukraine was developing the interceptor drones to counter Russia’s Shahed long-range explosive drones, used in nightly attacks against Ukrainian cities. The minister confirmed to Reuters that Ukrainian companies are developing specialized aircraft with software and radar systems designed to target and neutralize Shahed drones, though this project remains in the research and development phase.

Fedorov also mentioned that Ukraine had contracted to purchase 1.6 million drones in 2024, with 1.3 million already delivered. These mostly include low-cost short-range first-person view (FPV) drones, which are equipped with cameras to allow remote pilots to fly them toward targets. AI-enhanced systems are also being used to guide drones autonomously, allowing Ukraine to conduct operations in areas where extensive jamming prevents manual control.

Looking ahead, Fedorov predicted that next year would see a significant increase in autonomous drones, with some capable of targeting specific objectives. He also mentioned that the first use of “real” drone swarms could be seen in limited operations in the coming year.

Additionally, Fedorov pointed out the increasing importance of the land drones – uncrewed robotic ground vehicles, which are being used to transport supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers from the frontline. Ukraine has already purchased several thousand of these vehicles, and next year, the government plans to scale up to tens of thousands, with training centers being set up to teach their use.

