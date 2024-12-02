Ukraine shows off new drone tech to Scholz and Zelenskyy, including AI systems

Eng
The two leaders were shown new UAVs, FPV drones, and ground robots, including AI-guided systems developed in Ukraine and in collaboration with Germany.
by Yuri Zoria
02/12/2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (center left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center right) at an exhibition of new drone models in Kyiv on 2 December 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
On 2 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended an exhibition in Kyiv showcasing the latest in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robotic systems, and drone swarm control technology. The event highlighted both Ukrainian-made drones and those developed through German-Ukrainian cooperation, including cutting-edge AI-based targeting systems and autonomous ground robots.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

The Ukrainian President’s Office reported that the drones demonstrated at the event include models featuring artificial intelligence (AI) systems, developed in collaboration with German companies, designed to autonomously acquire targets. Additionally, one of the UAVs presented was a result of a localized German company’s efforts, which opened a production and maintenance center in Ukraine to support previously delivered weaponry.

Representatives from the manufacturing companies briefed the two leaders on the specific features and operational capabilities of these advanced systems. Scholz and Zelenskyy were shown combat examples of these drones in use, with an emphasis on the integration of computer vision and automatic targeting systems. These systems aim to enhance the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense efforts by improving precision and the ability to engage targets more efficiently.

Ukrainian publication Liga notes that the exhibition also included models of drones resembling Iranian Shahed and Russian Lantset UAVs, which are used by Russia to carry out regular attacks on Ukraine.

Scholz and Zelenskyy at an exhibition of new drone models in Kyiv on 2 December 2024, standing in front of a delta-wing drone, resembling Iranian Shahed-series UAVs, with a drone featuring the Russian Lantset loitering munition’s wing configuration in the top right. Photo: president.gov.ua

However, the Shahed-shaped delta-wing vehicle is much smaller than both Shahed 131 and Shahed 136, widely used by Russia in daily attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the “Lantset” looks larger than the original and has longer wings, although shaped in the Lantset’s cruciform configuration.

