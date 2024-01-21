Eng
Ukraine builds its own “Surovikin line” – Telegraph

The “Surovikin Line” refers to the massive defensive fortifications built by Russian forces in 2023 on occupied Ukrainian territory.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian fortifications along the front line. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Facebook
Ukraine has created over 600 miles (965 kilometers) of new fortifications along the front line, reports the British newspaper The Telegraph. These include trenches, concrete “dragon’s teeth” tank traps, and underground command centers.

The large-scale construction of new defensive lines marks a shift from promises of a major offensive in 2023 to a strategy of active defense in 2024.

The new fortifications are located in Donetsk Oblast near the towns of Lyman and Avdiivka, in Kharkiv Oblast near Kupiansk, and in the north along the Russian and Belarusian borders. Kyiv has boosted its defenses in the north by 63%, according to a Reuters report.

Ukraine’s key fortifications. Photo: WSJ

The Telegraph notes Ukraine’s new defenses closely resemble Russia’s so-called “Surovikin Line” – a three-layered system of trenches, traps and strongpoints that successfully blunted Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Kyiv has replicated the minefields that inflicted damage on NATO-trained brigades with western tanks and armored vehicles.

By emulating these Russian defenses, Ukraine aims to stop further territorial losses while preparing its forces for future counterattacks to liberate occupied regions.

