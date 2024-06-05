Eng
Ukraine’s Economy Ministry chooses Prozorro Market for timber procurement to construct fortifications on front

n a bid to swiftly secure timber for essential construction, the Ministry has announced its decision to utilize the transparent and efficient platform.
Ukrainian military constructs fortifications
Ukrainian military constructs fortifications. Credit: Ukrainian Border Guard Service/TG
Ukraine’s Economy Ministry chooses Prozorro Market for timber procurement to construct fortifications on front

The Ministry of Economy will procure timber to construct fortifications on the Prozorro Market electronic catalog, said the official statement.

Prozorro Market is a marketplace where state buyers can receive the necessary goods in just one week. The deals signed between contractors and buyers are publicly visible, which makes it a transparent alternative to traditional public online auctions.

The “Professional Procurement” state institution that manages Prozorro Market in the category of general-purpose goods has already prepared procurement tools. The ministry said more than 180 specifications for round timber have been added, which are essential for constructing fortification structures. 

Given the active construction of fortifications, the military urgently needs timber, which is why the government decided to procure it through Prozorro Market. The procedure in the e-catalog takes an average of only nine days, while open tenders require three times as much time.

Procurement through Prozorro Market saves time and financial resources. In practice, the price on the marketplace is also 20% lower compared to separate tenders, said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun.

“In just a few days, the Professional Procurement team adapted the electronic catalog to meet the needs of the military administrations. We significantly increased the range of timber and qualified suppliers and did everything possible to make procurement convenient and efficient. Prozorro Market is a very popular service for meeting defense needs.

In addition to timber, it also sells drones, fuel, office equipment, and more. Our main goal in the rear is to provide the military with everything necessary and give it the opportunity to meet all their needs as quickly as possible,” said Dmytro Solovei, Deputy Director of Professional Procurement for Development.

The decision to buy timber via a publicly accessible marketplace came after some accused Ukraine of not being prepared for Russian offense on Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May. 

