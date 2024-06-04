Eng
British Defense Ministry: Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Donetsk offensive

Russian forces have sustained significant losses while achieving only minor successes in their offensive push in the Donetsk region, according to British intelligence assessments.
Ukrainian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The British Defense Ministry reported on 4 May that Russian occupying forces are concentrating their main efforts on the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction in Ukraine, where they have achieved minor successes at the cost of heavy casualties.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, Russian forces have been highly operational in this sector over the last 72 hours.

“Russian forces made minor gains, in the northern part of this sector toward the villages of Sokol and Yevhenivka. On a parallel axis approximately 3km further south Russian forces are likely approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselivka Persha,” the UK intel reports.

However, the intelligence report notes that “Further south, Russian forces have made no significant gains despite heavy attacks against Ukrainian positions west of the village of Netailove, astride the E50 highway.”

Russian attacks against the village of Nevelske have reportedly been repelled, and the village likely remains in Ukrainian hands, according to the British Intelligence.

“Over the next week this sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus as Russian forces attempt to maintain operational tempo in the face of heavy losses.”

