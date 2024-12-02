Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

SBU arrests suspected Russian spies, foils sabotage plots in Lyman, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia

The security service says it arrested two spies in Lyman and Chernihiv, and five saboteurs in Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia.
byYuri Zoria
02/12/2024
2 minute read
sbu arrests suspected russian spies foils sabotage plots lyman chernihiv kirovohrad vinnytsia detainment saboteurs security service says arrested agent aiding airstrikes 2 ukraine's reported multiple agents involved espionage across several
Detainment of a suspected Russian saboteurs. Photo: SBU
SBU arrests suspected Russian spies, foils sabotage plots in Lyman, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia

On 2 December, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported multiple arrests of suspected Russian agents and saboteurs involved in espionage, sabotage, and aiding airstrikes across several regions. The detentions, carried out in Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia oblasts, reportedly revealed evidence of coordinated Russian operations targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and defense forces. These arrests allegedly disrupted attempts to gather intelligence, coordinate Russian airstrikes, and conduct acts of sabotage aimed at undermining Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs.

Joint operations by the SBU and National Police reportedly thwarted sabotage plots in Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a former train driver assistant and his cohabitant from Znamianka were detained for arson targeting a locomotive, regional power substations, and talway relay cabinets. They also planned to derail a train and attack a private postal facility, SBU says.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, three local college students, aged 15 and 16, were exposed for arson attacks on a regional Ukrposhta branch and a relay cabinet on a critical railway line. Evidence suggests Russian intelligence intended to involve them in further sabotage near government facilities across Ukraine, according to SBU.

Investigators have formally charged the suspected saboteurs under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which addresses sabotage committed by a group in premeditated conspiracy during martial law. The charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

In Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman, a 67-year-old local woman allegedly working for Russia’s GRU was detained while gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military positions and fortifications. The suspected spy transmitted reports to Russian handlers to assist in planning attacks but was intercepted with critical evidence, including communications with GRU agents, according to SBU.

Detainment of a suspected Russian spy in Lyman. Photo: SBU

In Chernihiv, another suspected Russian agent was caught allegedly coordinating airstrikes against the city. SBU says she had provided targeting information that enabled a missile attack in early November using Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles. The suspect, recruited via anti-Ukrainian activity on Telegram, was tasked with installing concealed cameras to aid further strikes but was apprehended before completing the operation, according to the security service.

Detainment of a suspected Russian spy in Chernihiv. Photo: SBU

The suspected spies detained in Lyman and Chernihiv face treason charges under wartime conditions, punishable by life imprisonment if convicted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts