SBU arrests suspected Russian spies, foils sabotage plots in Lyman, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia

On 2 December, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported multiple arrests of suspected Russian agents and saboteurs involved in espionage, sabotage, and aiding airstrikes across several regions. The detentions, carried out in Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia oblasts, reportedly revealed evidence of coordinated Russian operations targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and defense forces. These arrests allegedly disrupted attempts to gather intelligence, coordinate Russian airstrikes, and conduct acts of sabotage aimed at undermining Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs.

Joint operations by the SBU and National Police reportedly thwarted sabotage plots in Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a former train driver assistant and his cohabitant from Znamianka were detained for arson targeting a locomotive, regional power substations, and talway relay cabinets. They also planned to derail a train and attack a private postal facility, SBU says.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, three local college students, aged 15 and 16, were exposed for arson attacks on a regional Ukrposhta branch and a relay cabinet on a critical railway line. Evidence suggests Russian intelligence intended to involve them in further sabotage near government facilities across Ukraine, according to SBU.

Investigators have formally charged the suspected saboteurs under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which addresses sabotage committed by a group in premeditated conspiracy during martial law. The charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

In Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman, a 67-year-old local woman allegedly working for Russia’s GRU was detained while gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military positions and fortifications. The suspected spy transmitted reports to Russian handlers to assist in planning attacks but was intercepted with critical evidence, including communications with GRU agents, according to SBU.

In Chernihiv, another suspected Russian agent was caught allegedly coordinating airstrikes against the city. SBU says she had provided targeting information that enabled a missile attack in early November using Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles. The suspect, recruited via anti-Ukrainian activity on Telegram, was tasked with installing concealed cameras to aid further strikes but was apprehended before completing the operation, according to the security service.

The suspected spies detained in Lyman and Chernihiv face treason charges under wartime conditions, punishable by life imprisonment if convicted.

Related: