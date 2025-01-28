Russian drone attack injures eight, as Moscow keeps targeting Ukraine energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s Air Force reports destroying 65 Russian drones during a massive attack involving 100 UAVs launched overnight on 28 January. The assault injured at least eight civilians and inflicted damage on civilian infrastructure, including a power facility and residential buildings.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The assault began at 20:00 on 27 January, with drones taking off from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda in Crimea. Additionally, the Air Force noted that 28 Russian decoy drones lost tracking without negative consequences, with two flying toward Russia and Belarus. One drone remained airborne at the time of reporting as combat operations continued. The Air Force’s data suggest that at least four Russian explosive drones might have reached their targets.

According to military officials, Ukrainian air defense forces, including aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups engaged the threats. The military confirmed interceptions across Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts.

In Odesa Oblast, local administration head Oleh Kiper reported four people were wounded during the drone and missile attack. A 91-year-old man was hospitalized, while others received medical assistance on site. Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov added that residential buildings were damaged and four cars caught fire.

In Kyiv Oblast, Acting regional chief Mykola Kalashnyk reported drone debris damaged a vintage car museum, destroying nine vehicles and damaging 27 others.

In Kharkiv, emergency services contained a fire affecting 1,500 square meters at an industrial facility, while a woman, 59, and a girl, 9, experienced acute stress reactions. A second strike in Kharkiv’s suburbs set a house and garage ablaze.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Rohatyn community, Oblast Head Oleh Synehubov reported two people were hospitalized – a 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. Four houses were damaged, while one house and garage were destroyed.

In Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, Mayor Iryna Pletniova said an infrastructure facility was hit, disrupting power, water, and heating supplies. Local utilities are operating on generators while working to restore services.

Chernihiv City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported two detached houses were partially destroyed by falling drone debris, with no injuries reported.

Emergency services were working to mitigate attack consequences in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv Oblasts.

