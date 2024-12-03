Biden’s new $725 million Ukraine military aid package focuses on air defense, artillery

Late on 2 December, the Biden Administration unveiled an additional $725 million military assistance package for Ukraine to support its defense against Russian aggression. According to a statement from the US Department of Defense, this package is the seventy-first tranche of aid since August 2021.
According to the Pentagon, the package will provide the following items:
- Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)
- Stinger anti-air missiles
- Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions
- Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)
- 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition
- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
- Non-persistent land mines
- Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
- Small arms and ammunition
- Demolitions equipment and munitions
- Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure
- Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation
The Department of Defense emphasized that this assistance will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian forces and to safeguard critical national infrastructure. According to the Pentagon, the US has been working alongside over 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group also known as the Ramstein Format, and this package is a part of that continuing cooperation.
The US government has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the necessary tools to defend its sovereignty. The Pentagon also highlighted that this military support package underscores the ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s defense needs as it continues to face Russian aggression.
