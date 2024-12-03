Biden’s new $725 million Ukraine military aid package focuses on air defense, artillery

Late on 2 December, the Biden Administration unveiled an additional $725 million military assistance package for Ukraine to support its defense against Russian aggression. According to a statement from the US Department of Defense, this package is the seventy-first tranche of aid since August 2021.

Information about the preparation of the package was leaked to the press by US officials last week, as they often do. Meanwhile, WSJ sources previously suggested that the Biden Administration may not be able to spend the remaining $6.5 billion in unspent Ukraine aid funds before the presidential transition on 20 January, when Donald Trump takes office. There are fears that Trump could cut aid entirely, leaving Ukraine less defended against ongoing Russian aggression.

The new package, part of President Biden’s 26 September pledge to ramp up security assistance and strengthen Ukraine’s defense, includes critical military equipment to address the country’s most urgent battlefield needs. Among the key components are air defense systems, ammunition for artillery, and anti-tank weapons, among other items.

According to the Pentagon, the package will provide the following items:

Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)

Stinger anti-air missiles

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Non-persistent land mines

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems

Small arms and ammunition

Demolitions equipment and munitions

Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation

The Department of Defense emphasized that this assistance will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian forces and to safeguard critical national infrastructure. According to the Pentagon, the US has been working alongside over 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group also known as the Ramstein Format, and this package is a part of that continuing cooperation.

The US government has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the necessary tools to defend its sovereignty. The Pentagon also highlighted that this military support package underscores the ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s defense needs as it continues to face Russian aggression.

