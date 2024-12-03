Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Biden’s new $725 million Ukraine military aid package focuses on air defense, artillery

The US Department of Defense unveiled the package, aiming to address Ukraine’s urgent battlefield requirements in its ongoing defense against Russian aggression.
byYuri Zoria
03/12/2024
2 minute read
norway pledges € 500 million military aid package ukraine ukrainian official says spanish instructors train soldiers how operate nasams air defense system march 2024
Spanish instructors train Ukrainian soldiers how to operate a NASAMS air defense system. March 2024. Photo: Spanish Defense Staff
Biden’s new $725 million Ukraine military aid package focuses on air defense, artillery

Late on 2 December, the Biden Administration unveiled an additional $725 million military assistance package for Ukraine to support its defense against Russian aggression. According to a statement from the US Department of Defense, this package is the seventy-first tranche of aid since August 2021.

Information about the preparation of the package was leaked to the press by US officials last week, as they often do. Meanwhile, WSJ sources previously suggested that the Biden Administration may not be able to spend the remaining $6.5 billion in unspent Ukraine aid funds before the presidential transition on 20 January, when Donald Trump takes office. There are fears that Trump could cut aid entirely, leaving Ukraine less defended against ongoing Russian aggression.

The new package, part of President Biden’s 26 September pledge to ramp up security assistance and strengthen Ukraine’s defense, includes critical military equipment to address the country’s most urgent battlefield needs. Among the key components are air defense systems, ammunition for artillery, and anti-tank weapons, among other items.

According to the Pentagon, the package will provide the following items:

  • Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)
  • Stinger anti-air missiles
  • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions
  • Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)
  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
  • Non-persistent land mines
  • Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
  • Small arms and ammunition
  • Demolitions equipment and munitions
  • Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure
  • Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation

The Department of Defense emphasized that this assistance will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian forces and to safeguard critical national infrastructure. According to the Pentagon, the US has been working alongside over 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group also known as the Ramstein Format, and this package is a part of that continuing cooperation.

The US government has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the necessary tools to defend its sovereignty. The Pentagon also highlighted that this military support package underscores the ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s defense needs as it continues to face Russian aggression.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts