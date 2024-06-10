Ukraine hit three Russian S-300/400 air defense batteries in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces carried out missile strikes on Russian S-400 and S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the north and west of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine continues to soften the Russian air defenses before the advent of the F-16 fighter jets pledged for the Ukrainian Air Force by allies.

“Last night, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted one S-400 anti-aircraft missile battery of the occupiers in the Dzhankoi area [northern Crimea], as well as two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile batteries near Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia [western Crimea],” the Telegram channel of the General Staff reported.

Dzhankoi is located in northern Crimea at least 145 km from the frontline. The town is a major transport hub and home to a Russian helicopter base. Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia are 115 and 175 km away from the war zone, respectively. The former has a seaport with an adjacent military base, while the latter an air base and an aircraft repair plant.

“None of our launched missiles were intercepted by the enemy’s ‘highly effective’ air defense. In particular, in the mentioned areas, immediate cessation of radar operations for the S-300/S-400 systems was observed after the strikes by Ukrainian missile forces. Additionally, further detonation of ammunition was noted at all three starting positions of the anti-aircraft missile batteries in these areas,” Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Several Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported explosions in northern and western Crimea around 1:30 and 1:30 a.m. Meanwhile, local pro-Russian channels claimed a Ukrainian ATACMS attack and allegedly successful air defense strikes against the assault.

At the time this article was published, there was no footage from the locations or satellite imagery available to confirm the outcomes of the attack.

In April, Ukraine has already targeted Dzhankoi air defenses, destroying up to five S-300/S-400 launchers and a radar. Meanwhile, Ukrainian maritime suicide drones have recently destroyed two Russian naval boats, and a tugboat in Chornomorske Port.

