Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine hit three Russian S-300/400 air defense batteries in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

Ukraine’s military says it successfully targeted three batteries of Russian S-400 and S-300 air defense systems in northern and western Crimea. The results of the attacks are yet to be confrimed.
byYuri Zoria
10/06/2024
2 minute read
Russian SAM S-400 Triumf launcher at a rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Moscow on 4 May 2010. Photo: WIkimedia Commons
Ukraine hit three Russian S-300/400 air defense batteries in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces carried out missile strikes on Russian S-400 and S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the north and west of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine continues to soften the Russian air defenses before the advent of the F-16 fighter jets pledged for the Ukrainian Air Force by allies.

“Last night, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted one S-400 anti-aircraft missile battery of the occupiers in the Dzhankoi area [northern Crimea], as well as two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile batteries near Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia [western Crimea],” the Telegram channel of the General Staff reported.

Dzhankoi, Chornomorske, and Yevpatoriia on the map in occupied Crimea. Map: Deepstatemap.

Dzhankoi is located in northern Crimea at least 145 km from the frontline. The town is a major transport hub and home to a Russian helicopter base. Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia are 115 and 175 km away from the war zone, respectively. The former has a seaport with an adjacent military base, while the latter an air base and an aircraft repair plant.

None of our launched missiles were intercepted by the enemy’s ‘highly effective’ air defense. In particular, in the mentioned areas, immediate cessation of radar operations for the S-300/S-400 systems was observed after the strikes by Ukrainian missile forces. Additionally, further detonation of ammunition was noted at all three starting positions of the anti-aircraft missile batteries in these areas,” Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Several Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported explosions in northern and western Crimea around 1:30 and 1:30 a.m. Meanwhile, local pro-Russian channels claimed a Ukrainian ATACMS attack and allegedly successful air defense strikes against the assault.

At the time this article was published, there was no footage from the locations or satellite imagery available to confirm the outcomes of the attack.

In April, Ukraine has already targeted Dzhankoi air defenses, destroying up to five S-300/S-400 launchers and a radar. Meanwhile, Ukrainian maritime suicide drones have recently destroyed two Russian naval boats, and a tugboat in Chornomorske Port.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts