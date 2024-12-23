New British anti-drone weapon offers cheap solution against Russia’s Shahed attacks

The UK Ministry of Defense announced the first successful trial of a Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), capable of neutralizing targets, including drones, at distances of up to one kilometer.

According to Defense Express, Russia has reportedly achieved the production of 2,000 Shahed drones per month, all of which have been deployed against Ukrainian cities. In response, Kyiv is exploring advanced countermeasures, including electronic warfare systems and new technologies such as the Trident laser weapon.

Earlier this year, former UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps hinted that Ukraine could receive prototypes of the British DragonFire laser system to combat Russian drone threats. During a visit to the DragonFire lab on 11 April, he emphasized the strategic importance of this cutting-edge technology, stating that while the complete system is slated for deployment by 2027, the current geopolitical situation, particularly in Ukraine, might necessitate an expedited delivery of prototype units.

While it remains unclear if Ukraine’s laser weapons are based on the British system, eight months later, Colonel Vadym Sukharievskyi, Commander of the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Unit, confirmed that Ukraine possesses operational laser weapons.

The RFDEW could complement traditional missile-based air defense systems due to its cost-effectiveness, with each shot costing only $0.13.

The system can detect, track, and neutralize a variety of threats on land, in the air, and at sea. Its high-frequency waves disable or destroy critical electronic components of drones, causing them to crash.

Fully automated, the RFDEW requires just one operator and can be mounted on military vehicles for mobility, making it a versatile addition to modern battlefield capabilities.

