Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

New British anti-drone weapon offers cheap solution against Russia’s Shahed attacks

As Russia ramps up Shahed drone production to 2,000 units monthly, Britain’s new radio-frequency weapon offers a game-changing defense solution, destroying drone electronics from a kilometer away for less than $0.13.
byOlena Mukhina
23/12/2024
2 minute read
A RFDEW system for intercepting drones. Source: The UK Defense Ministry
New British anti-drone weapon offers cheap solution against Russia’s Shahed attacks

The UK Ministry of Defense announced the first successful trial of a Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), capable of neutralizing targets, including drones, at distances of up to one kilometer.

According to Defense Express, Russia has reportedly achieved the production of 2,000 Shahed drones per month, all of which have been deployed against Ukrainian cities. In response, Kyiv is exploring advanced countermeasures, including electronic warfare systems and new technologies such as the Trident laser weapon.

Earlier this year, former UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps hinted that Ukraine could receive prototypes of the British DragonFire laser system to combat Russian drone threats. During a visit to the DragonFire lab on 11 April, he emphasized the strategic importance of this cutting-edge technology, stating that while the complete system is slated for deployment by 2027, the current geopolitical situation, particularly in Ukraine, might necessitate an expedited delivery of prototype units.

While it remains unclear if Ukraine’s laser weapons are based on the British system, eight months later, Colonel Vadym Sukharievskyi, Commander of the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Unit, confirmed that Ukraine possesses operational laser weapons.

The RFDEW could complement traditional missile-based air defense systems due to its cost-effectiveness, with each shot costing only $0.13.

The system can detect, track, and neutralize a variety of threats on land, in the air, and at sea. Its high-frequency waves disable or destroy critical electronic components of drones, causing them to crash.

Fully automated, the RFDEW requires just one operator and can be mounted on military vehicles for mobility, making it a versatile addition to modern battlefield capabilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts