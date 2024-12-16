Eng
Ukraine becomes world’s fifth nation to deploy combat laser system

Ukraine joins an elite group of nations with laser capabilities, unveiling its “Tryzub” system amid a broader expansion of domestic weapons production that includes long-range drones and carrier platforms.
byOlena Mukhina
16/12/2024
2 minute read
Testing of a DragonFire laser weapon in the UK. Photo: Twitter via The Telegraph
Ukraine already possesses laser weapons, becoming the fifth country with such capabilities. The system, named “Tryzub” or “Trident,” allows the country’s armed forces to destroy Russian targets, including aircraft, at distances exceeding two kilometers, says Colonel Vadym Sukharievskyi, the Commander of the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Unit, according to Interfax.

Kyiv has tripled its overall domestic weapons production in 2023 and doubled that output in the first eight months of 2024. Ukraine has successfully tested its new Peklo (Hell) drone missiles with a strike range of up to 700 kilometers and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour and modified its A-22 aircraft into a plane drone.

“We can state that Ukraine is, if I’m not mistaken, the fifth country that can claim to have laser weapons,” said Sukharievskyi.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces are close to enhancing and scaling Ukraine’s laser capabilities.

“The laser is real, it works,” Sukharievskyi confirmed.

The Ukrainian colonel also highlighted the active development of Ukraine’s “mothership drone” program, which carries smaller, lightweight strike drones.

“These FPV carriers operate at depths of over 70 kilometers, carrying two FPVs underneath. They serve as relays and effectively target enemy infrastructure in the rear. To me, this is truly groundbreaking,” he explained.

In April, former UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps indicated that Ukraine might receive prototypes of the DragonFire laser system to help the country against Russian drone threats.

During a visit to the DragonFire lab on 11 April, Shapps emphasized the strategic importance of this cutting-edge technology, stating that while the complete system is slated for deployment by 2027, the current geopolitical situation, particularly in Ukraine, might necessitate an expedited delivery of prototype units

