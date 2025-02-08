Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s new military laser burns through metal, downs Russian drones

Ukraine unveils metal-burning laser weapon system for downing Russian drones, with successful trials showing effectiveness at ranges exceeding two kilometers in latest military innovation.
byOlena Mukhina
08/02/2025
2 minute read
Testing of a DragonFire laser weapon in the UK. Photo: Twitter via The Telegraph
Ukraine has developed laser weaponry capable of taking down Russian drones in just a few months, according to the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, according to Pressing.

Ukraine is set to enhance its defense production capabilities in 2025, focusing on the manufacturing of 30,000 long-range drones, 3,000 cruise missiles and developing high-tech miliary solutions as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its military amid Russia’s war.

“I am overseeing this project to ensure that technological solutions can effectively shoot down Shahed drones, Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, and protect strategic sites and civilian areas. We are setting the direction for manufacturers and the military to innovate in this field,” Sukharevskyi stated.

He described the system as a “working solution” that “burns through metal” and is already “shooting down aircraft in trials.” The military is preparing to integrate these laser weapons alongside existing mobile fire teams that typically rely on machine guns and thermal imaging to counter drones.

“Soon, there will be a similar setup—but with a laser,” he added.

Sukharevskyi emphasized that such advancements will help reshape Ukraine’s global image beyond its agricultural reputation.

Previously, he revealed that Ukraine developed a laser weapon named Trident, capable of targeting Russian aircraft at distances exceeding two kilometers.

The Ukrainian colonel also said the country was actively developing “mothership drone” program, which carries smaller, lightweight strike drones.

Read more:

