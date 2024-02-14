Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukrainian naval drones sink large Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov

It is the fourth landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Flee Ukrainian military to sink since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Caesar Kunikov is a large landing ship with a crew comprising 87 personnel.
byMaria Tril
14/02/2024
2 minute read
Cesar Kunikov.
Russian landing ship Cesar Kunikov. Credit: Defense Expess
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine military intelligence agency (HUR) confirmed the destruction of the landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet overnight on 14 February.

It is the fourth landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to be sunk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The most recent attack was on 25 December 2023, when the Russian Navy’s Ropucha class Landing Ship Tank (LST) Novocherkassk was destroyed following a Ukrainian strike at the port of Feodosia, the south coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

According to the HUR, the Ukrainian military sank the Russian landing ship near the Crimean city of Alupka using Magura V5 marine drones.

Caesar Kunikov is a large landing ship of Project 775, with a length of 112.5 meters, a width of 15 meters, and a draft of 3.7 meters. The ship’s crew comprises 87 personnel.

Caesar Kunikov can be used for laying minefields. It can accommodate various loading options, including 150 landing personnel and 10 T-55 tanks with a crew of 40, 12 PT-76 landing tanks with a crew of 36, or a unit consisting of three T-55 tanks with a crew of 12, three 120-mm mortars, three 2G27 combat vehicles, four ZIL-130 trucks, four GAZ-66 trucks, and one GAZ-69 light off-road vehicle.

The landing personnel capacity is 147 personnel, and the ship can transport a load of 650 tons over a distance of 4,700 miles.

The Soviet officer, commander of a landing detachment, Caesar Lvovych Kuunikov, after whom the ship is named, died on 14 February 1943 and was buried in Gelendzhik, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has a bunker.

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the landing ship Caesar Kunikov was in the port of Berdiansk and sustained damage when Ukrainian forces sank the landing ship Saratov in March 2022.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of 14 February, its air defense systems allegedly shot down nine drones over Russia and in the Black Sea.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts