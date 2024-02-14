Russian forces kill 3, injure 12 in attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast

Russian attack on the city of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight into 14 February killed three people, including a child, and injured 12 more, including four children, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

The city of Selydove is located some 45 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk, which Russian forces occupied in 2014. Russian troops carry out regular attacks on frontline settlements along the city, terrorizing the locals who remain there and destroying infrastructure. Such attacks often cause civilian casualties.

Russian military attacked the city with four missiles, hitting a 5-story residential building and a 3-story hospital building.

Some 45 hospital patients were reportedly evacuated to hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Russian night attack killed an 8-year-old child and a pregnant woman and injured four children, 17, 13, seven, and one year old.

At least nine multi-story buildings, a pharmacy, and four cars were damaged due to the strikes.

Russia also hit Selydove overnight on 12 February, injuring a 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, local authorities reported.

