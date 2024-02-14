Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian forces kill 3, injure 12 in attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast

The Russian night attack killed an 8-year-old child and a pregnant woman and injured four children, 17, 13, 7, and 1-year-old.
byMaria Tril
14/02/2024
1 minute read
Selydove
Damaged hospital due to Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 14 February 2024. Credit: Local Governor Vadym Filashkin
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian attack on the city of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight into 14 February killed three people, including a child, and injured 12 more, including four children, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

The city of Selydove is located some 45 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk, which Russian forces occupied in 2014. Russian troops carry out regular attacks on frontline settlements along the city, terrorizing the locals who remain there and destroying infrastructure. Such attacks often cause civilian casualties.

Russian military attacked the city with four missiles, hitting a 5-story residential building and a 3-story hospital building.

Some 45 hospital patients were reportedly evacuated to hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Russian night attack killed an 8-year-old child and a pregnant woman and injured four children, 17, 13, seven, and one year old.

At least nine multi-story buildings, a pharmacy, and four cars were damaged due to the strikes.

Russia also hit Selydove overnight on 12 February, injuring a 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, local authorities reported.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts