150,000 people in Donetsk Oblast may be left without heating this winter

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk oblast military administration, said that currently, about 350,000 people are staying in the oblast. The authorities urge them to evacuate because during the heating period they will be able to provide heat to only a little more than 200,000 people.

According to him, the majority of 1.7 million people who lived in Donetsk oblast before Russia invaded Ukraine have already left.

Tags: Donetsk